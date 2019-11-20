Texas shooting suspect found dead after hours long standoff

A Texas man who shot and killed a woman Monday night in the parking lot of a Kerrville Walmart was found dead after an hours-long standoff.

Kerrville Police had the murder suspect, identified as Fernando Rolon, cornered in a nearby movie theater where traffic was being diverted for much of the day.

Investigators say Rolon shot and killed a woman around 10 p.m. Monday in the shopping center parking lot.

Police said that Rolon and the victim knew each other, but no word on the extent of their relationship.

After the shooting, witnesses said Rolan was seen fleeing the scene on foot. During a search, police found Rolon's car parked in the theater parking lot.

Authorities say they found Rolon deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was later identified as Melissa Villagrana who was also an employee at the Walmart.