Texas state agency visits LMC after COVID-19 outbreak

After seeing over sixty of their healthcare workers contract COVID-19, a Texas state agency has now sent a team down to Laredo Medical Center to help them control the spread of the coronavirus among employees.

Something Doctor Hector Gonzalez, Director of the Laredo Health Department, said needed to be done.

"Dr. Trevino already mentioned that we do have quite a few healthcare professionals that are positive, and we want to continue to reduce that, so that's what the team is doing."



In Friday's COVID-19 media briefing by City of Laredo officials, it was announced that a team from the Texas Department of State Health Services, specifically from the infection control division, arrived at the hospital.



"They arrived this morning as a request from us, from Dr. Trevino, myself and the chief, to come in and again help assess what they are doing to see what other steps we can do to reduce any further transmission."

But according to Dr. Victor Trevino, Laredo's health authority, the number of nurses, doctors and support staff who have been infected by COVID-19 is not surprising to them.

"This goes in line to understand that the hospitals that treat COVID patients eventually will have infected employees, infected patients... Infected healthcare workers, and this is not surprising to us."

According to their website, the Texas Department of State Health Services responds to all types of health emergencies, including infectious disease outbreaks.

The website goes on to say they assist local public health officials investigate, test, and treat infections.

Earlier this week, hospital officials told KGNS they put an employee screening process in place that includes:

- Asking each employee to confirm they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 at the beginning of their shift.

- Checking temperatures of employees coming into work.

- As well as providing a testing location for the staff.



This after learning many of the hospital employees infected each other after caring for an individual who was not showing signs.

They also held trainings for staff on the proper use of PPE in accordance with the CDC, and began initiated a no visitor policy in late March.

Meanwhile, we asked city officials if the state would also be paying a visit to Doctors Hospital to evaluate their safety measures.

"At this point, they are focusing on Laredo Medical Center because that is where the problem has arisen. Like we said, nothing that surprising, we knew it was going to happen."

In a statement from Doctors Hospital, they confirm only one employee has tested positive, a case determined by the Health Department to be community acquired.

Hospital officials tell us some of their safety measures include screening all individuals entering the hospital, monitoring for symptoms in patients, and implementing isolation protocols, if needed.

As for the visit by state health officials, Laredo Medical Center and the City released a statement saying that after reviewing the hospital's program, additional measures on safeguarding staff and patients from COVID-19 were recommended by the state health department team.