Texas superintendent speaks out about viral assault video

A Texas school superintendent is speaking out about a viral video that shows a substitute assaulting a student.

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright says he was disgusted when he saw the video of a 16-year-old Lehman County High School student being assaulted by 32-year old Tiffani Lankford in the classroom.

Wright says Lankford came highly recommended from another school district in the state and was also a certified educator.

Although Lankford did pass a background check, the victim’s attorney says they discovered evidence that she shouldn’t have.

Lankford was terminated and charged with assault; meanwhile the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

