Texas teacher terminated for allegedly filming porn in class

A substitute teacher in Texas is terminated after she allegedly filmed pornography in the classroom.

Officials with the El Campo School district say the woman was let go following an improper criminal incident at a high school.

While the district hasn't said much about the incident, it did confirm that the teacher produced porn in a classroom but students were not involved.

The video was then uploaded to a public porn website. Comments on the video imply students were in the room.

Parents feel firm action needs to be taken about the alleged incident.

The woman has not been charged but police say they are investigating her.

She was employed with the district for about three months.