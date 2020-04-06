Texas teachers drop off supplies and goodies to students

A group of teachers in Arlington, Texas are coming to the rescue and delivering some much-needed supplies to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers from Pantego Christian Academy formed a caravan of sunshine delivering textbooks, treats as well as other goodies to keep the students entertained while they are in quarantine.

The principal of the school says the resources and the materials that the teachers are delivering to the students' houses will help alleviate some of the stress and the burden that has been placed on the parents.

And of course, the students say they are grateful for their teachers’ efforts.

