Texas teen arrested for allegedly making bomb threats via SnapChat

A Houston teenager is arrested for allegedly making bomb threats before boarding a plane.

Authorities say Hector Fonseca, 17, sent two SnapChat messages while waiting for a flight from Houston to Guatemala.

One message said, "Blown this (expletive) up" and included the George Bush Intercontinental Airport as the location and included a bomb emoji.

The other message said, "Time to blow up the plane" with a smiley face and bomb emojis.

SnapChat then contacted the FBI who tracked Fonseca and were waiting for him when he returned home.

He is now charged with making a terroristic threat which is a third-degree felony.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Fonseca said the messages were, “Just a stupid joke.”

If convicted, Fonseca could receive up to 10 years in prison.