Texas teen arrested for allegedly making bomb threats via SnapChat

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) - A Houston teenager is arrested for allegedly making bomb threats before boarding a plane.
Authorities say Hector Fonseca, 17, sent two SnapChat messages while waiting for a flight from Houston to Guatemala.
One message said, "Blown this (expletive) up" and included the George Bush Intercontinental Airport as the location and included a bomb emoji.
The other message said, "Time to blow up the plane" with a smiley face and bomb emojis.
SnapChat then contacted the FBI who tracked Fonseca and were waiting for him when he returned home.
He is now charged with making a terroristic threat which is a third-degree felony.
His bond is set at $10,000.
Fonseca said the messages were, “Just a stupid joke.”
If convicted, Fonseca could receive up to 10 years in prison.