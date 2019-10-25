Texas teen killed while fueling up at gas station

A Texas teen is dead after he was ambushed while he was fueling up at a gas station.

The incident happened on Thursday night at a gas station in Katy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the teen was pumping gas when unknown suspects in a dark-colored pick-up truck pulled up and opened fire.

Police say several men were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged attack.

The 18-year-old male, who has not been identified was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's unclear if police have any leads on the suspects.