Texas teen shot after attempting to rob firework stand

A 19-year-old who tried to hold up a fireworks stand ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun.

The incident happened on the Fourth of July in Harris County at around 4 o clock in the afternoon.

Police say the teen walked up to the stand and demanding money from the salesperson.

Fearing for their life, the employee brought out the cash and gave it to the teen.

At one point, the would-be robber put down his gun so he could pick up the money.

Without hesitating another employee grabbed the gun and shot the guy in the face.

No word on how that man is doing right now.