Texas troopers under investigation for fatal officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers and Dallas officials are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in South Dallas over the weekend.

Community members and city leaders are calling for transparency in the investigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two Texas State Troopers tried to pull over the driver of a silver passenger car Saturday, but instead of stopping, the driver kept going.

The troopers followed him a short distance to a home where he pulled into a driveway.

When the troopers went to speak with him, he allegedly pulled out a handgun.

The officers fired on the suspect, hitting him, then immediately rendered aid and called for emergency medical services.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital.

DPS was brought into Dallas at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbot and the Dallas Police Chief to help a severely understaffed police department combat a spike in violent crime.

DPS said investigators recovered the suspect's handgun at the scene and confirmed that both troopers had body cameras turned on during the time of the incident.