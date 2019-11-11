Texas woman mistakenly declared dead by Social Security Administration

An elderly woman in Magnolia, Texas who's very much alive is fighting to prove that she's not dead!

Sherry Ellis says the Social Security Administration mistakenly declared her dead.

She learned about it when her bank card was declined.

Ellis then went to the social security office to try and clear up the mistake.

As a result of the error, Ellis’ Social Security check, Medicare and secondary insurance were all put on hold.

The Medicare office told her it could take up to 45 days to get her back in the system.

In the meantime, her bank card is working again.

Ellis is expected to find out on Monday if she's been declared alive by the Social Security Administration.