Texas woman sentenced to prison for making son sick

A Dallas woman is sentenced to six years in prison after admitting she made her son go through hundreds of unnecessary medical procedures.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty in August to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Child Protective Services report revealed her son visited the doctor more than 300 times and underwent 13 major surgeries over a span of eight years.

The boy's father reacted to the sentence.

At one point, investigators say Bowen-wright even cut her son's hair and said he had cancer to raise money.

The boy now lives with his father.