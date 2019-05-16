Texas zoo welcomes baby gorilla

A Texas zoo announced the gender of a newborn baby gorilla on Wednesday morning.

The baby turned out to be a boy, seen through the father biting open the blue filled piñata.

The baby gorilla was born at the Gladys Porter Zoo early in the morning on Cinco de Mayo.

The baby weighs 4.8 pounds.

His mother, 11-year-old Margaret, and father, 26-year-old Mbundi, are excited about his arrival.

Mom and baby are being constantly monitored by the zoo staff, and both are doing well.

The zoo staff says another gorilla is pregnant and expected to give birth soon.