Texting 911 service now in Laredo

The city of Laredo announced on Tuesday the new “Text 9-1-1” program, an upgrade in technology that can be used by those who find themselves in situations where a call is not possible.

The process is simple:

*set up your phone to send a normal text

* in the recipient field, enter 9-1-1

* add a brief description of the emergency and then press send.

This will automatically generate a response asking you for the address of the emergency at which point 9-1-1 operators will dispatch emergency personnel.

Officials say texting to 9-1-1 should only be done when a call cannot be made, for example, when someone is unable to speak due to being deaf or disabled or when speaking out loud could put the individual in danger such as in a domestic violence or child abduction cases.

Although the services are only available in English, that could soon change.

“We are working with industry partners who have translation services available, hopefully within the next year” 911 program coordinator, Amanda Tienda said.

The program is available for those who have services through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon wireless living in Webb, Jim Hogg, Starr and Zapata counties.

