It's time to go back to when boy bands and grunge were popular because the 90s are back in our forecast!

On Monday, get ready for another day of 100 degree temperatures; however, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Once we get into the evening hours, we will see a 20 percent chance of rain.

This chance of rain will increase on Tuesday and bring our temperatures down into the 90s.

On Tuesday expect a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and temperatures in the high 90s.

Once we get to Wednesday, we are looking at temperatures in the mid-90s which is a sight for sore eyes for everyone in south Texas.

These cooler conditions won't stick around long, so enjoy them while you can!