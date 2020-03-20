City confirms fourth case of COVID-19

The City of Laredo confirms a fourth case of COVID-19.

As of Friday, March 20th the Health Department has now confirmed four cases of COVID-19 locally.

This is in addition to the three other cases previously confirmed.

The first patient was announced on Monday and was identified as a teacher at Zaffirini Elementary.

Early Friday a second and third case were confirmed, the second patient having been in contact with the first positive case.

Officials are investigating the third case that involves a federal employee who traveled out of the country.

The Health Department issue the following release:

"The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed a fourth positive test for COVID-19 in Laredo.

On March 20, the City of Laredo Health Department and Webb County received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed persons in Laredo to four.

Person 3 was confirmed through a private laboratory and presented mild symptoms last week, at which time they began a self-quarantine and monitoring. Person 3 is a case believed to be related to recent travel.

Also on March 20, the Health Department received confirmation of a fourth positive test for COVID-19 by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Laboratory Response Network (LRN) in San Antonio.

Person 4 presented respiratory symptoms and has recovered and was sustained contact to and was tested for COVID-19 on March 17 via contact tracing. The patient has been in quarantine since that time and has not traveled to any affected area.

This case is considered to be another case of community transmission through contact with Person 1. Person 4, just as Person 1, is an employee with United I.S.D.

The school district and the and Health Department have already contacted students, family and staff as part of their initial investigation and will extend the quarantine from onset of Person 1.

All four persons presented for the most part mild symptoms and have recovered.

None were hospitalized.

All four persons remain in quarantined and will continue to be monitored by the Health Department.

The Health Department has tested a total of 45 individuals. Fifteen of those cases have been negative, four have been positive, and 26 are still pending results.

The City of Laredo and Webb County have established a 24/7 hotline where residents can call for questions regarding COVID-19 and the orders by the city, county and state that limit travel during this time.

That number is (956) 795-4954. Both entities are working hand-in-hand with local organizations to provide adequate response for all residents across Webb County."