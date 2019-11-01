The Early November

We ended the month of October with what felt like winter temperatures for our area; now. Now, we are slowly going to start to get back to what we're used to.

On Friday we will start off once again in the low 40s but this time around we will see a high of 66 degrees.

Temperatures will be much warmer this time around but we are still starting the month off nice and breezy.

On Saturday, we are looking at highs in the 60s and on Sunday we get back to the 70s, so we don't have to bare these colder temperatures for much longer.

As we start next week, we will bounce back to the low 70s and upper 80s.

Until then, have a great weekend!