The Gym Legacy hosting Zumbathon this weekend

On Thursday, many people will gobble until they wobble but there’s an event taking place this weekend that will allow you to shake your tail feathers to lose weight.

The Gym Legacy is looking to host a Zumbathon this Saturday to get people moving so they can burn off those extra calories.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 30th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gym Legacy located at 9020 San Dario Avenue.

The cost for participation will be $10 a ticket.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to local animal shelters.

