The Heat is Centered Over Texas

A large hot dry airmass occupies the south central Great Plains southward through Texas. The center of this airmass will move very little during the forecast period with little day to day change in our weather. Cumulus clouds will be small, will not grow through the warm air aloft. Nights will be humid once the sea breeze arrives each evening. Mornings will be humid with somewhat lower afternoon humidity with the dry air above mixing in as the lower atmosphere is stirred by daytime heating.

I'm expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low around 80. Mainly sunny hot afternoons the rest of this week, the weekend, and through mid next week, highs 105 to 107.