The Heat is On!

It looks like another day of triple-digit temperatures in the Gateway City.

When it comes to summers in south Texas, it's usually the same old song.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 106 degrees and lows in the high 70s.

On Wednesday, we are expecting another day of triple digits with a high of 104 degrees.

On Thursday, we finally have some chances of rain which will linger around until Friday.

The last time we had a small chance of rain, it ended up pouring in our area.

Hopefully, we'll get some changes this time around.