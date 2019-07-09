The Heat is On!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It looks like another day of triple-digit temperatures in the Gateway City.
When it comes to summers in south Texas, it's usually the same old song.
On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 106 degrees and lows in the high 70s.
On Wednesday, we are expecting another day of triple digits with a high of 104 degrees.
On Thursday, we finally have some chances of rain which will linger around until Friday.
The last time we had a small chance of rain, it ended up pouring in our area.
Hopefully, we'll get some changes this time around.