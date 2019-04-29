The Julieta & Frank Staggs Academy looking for new students

A local academy is advising parents about the benefits of enrolling children in their STEM program.

The mission of the Julieta and Frank Staggs Academy of International and STEM Studies is to offer an accelerated curriculum for motivated high school juniors and seniors that will enable them to excel in areas of math, science, technology, engineering, and international studies.

The academy is looking for bright and determined students who are looking to excel in their academics.

Students can apply as a sophomore and finish their two years of high school at TAMIU ISD.

During their enrollment, students will get the full college experience where they will take advance, science, math, and technology classes at a younger age.

The academy will be hosting a meeting for parents who are looking to get their children involved in the program.

The conference will take place on Wednesday at the TAMIU student center room 231 at 6 p.m.