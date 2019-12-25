The Laredo Tennis Association hosting Christmas Tennis Play Day

A local athletic group is inviting the community to serve up some fun during a Very Merry Tennis Play Day.

The Laredo Tennis Association is known for hosting several events as a way to get the community active and learn the game of tennis.

The club is inviting tennis players ages 10 to 18 to come out to the Market Tennis Courts to rally with other players.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 26th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those looking to attend can RSVP by texting 956-693-0900.