The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo celebrates two years of business

Our local outlet mall is celebrating two years of being in business.

With summer vacation right around the corner, the mall could be seeing some more shops.

Since its grand opening back in 2017, the outlet mall has seen its share of growth.

From brand new stores to restaurants and events.

A representative for the outlet mall says they are working on bringing more big name stores to the Gateway City.

The mall opened with 42 stores and it has gone up to 59 in the last two years.

Representatives with the mall are already working on back to school specials and freebies for the community to enjoy.