The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will welcome a very special visitor this season.

Santa Claus is coming to town this Friday at 6 p.m.

You'll be able to meet with Saint Nick and help to light up the Christmas tree.

Local schools will be in attendance to sing Christmas carols and there will be plenty of free things to do and lots of giveaways.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are located downtown at 1600 Water Street.