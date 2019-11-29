"The Shave Off Event" invites community to shave off their scruff

November is coming to an end and for many that means it’s time to shave off their scruff.

After a month of not shaving, members of the Laredo Police Officers Association will be holding "The Shave Off Event."

Each year, men around the nation don't shave, groom, or cut their facial hair for the entire month of November, as a way of raising awareness and money to fight cancer.

If you participated, you're invited to the event for a before and after picture.

The event is Monday, December 2nd at the Laredo Police Officers Association Unity Hall at 10 a.m.

Locally, the association has raised over $5,000 during the month of November.