The benefits of enrolling your child at a Harmony School

If you are looking to get your child into the STEM field, one of Laredo’s charter schools is gearing up for the next school year.

The deadline to enroll at Harmony public schools is rapidly approaching.

If you are one of those parents who are eager to sign their kid to either of its campuses there are a few things to be aware of.

Here in Laredo, Harmony has a total of three separate campuses for students of all ages.

The Harmony School of Innovation is for students kinder through fifth grade, the Harmony Science Academy is for students in sixth through eighth grade and Harmony School of Excellence is for students at the high school level.

Harmony is a free school; however, students will enter into a lottery-type system where their names will be chosen.

Enrollment is open until February 10th for the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information on the enrollment process you can click here.