The calm before the storms

After a very hot and humid weekend, it looks like we will be starting the month of May with some chances of thunderstorms.

On Monday we will start off in the high 60s and low 70s and then work our way up to the low 90s by the afternoon.

As we move into Tuesday we will see some slight chances of rain, but our biggest chances come at the end of the week.

On Thursday we are expecting a 30 percent chance of rain, and then on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, those thunderstorms will move into our area.

We will also be experiencing high humidity, so even though it might be cloudy this week, our temperatures are still going to remain in the 90s.

Have a great week everyone!