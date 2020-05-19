Nuevo Laredo reports 13 COVID-19 related deaths

The death toll of COVID-19 cases is now at 13 in Nuevo Laredo.



Nuevo Laredo health officials are reporting an uptake of positive cases.



As of Tuesday, May 19th, 100 cases have been reported with 36 still waiting on results.



Thankfully, 36 people have recovered and sadly 13 people have died.



As for the state of Tamaulipas, there are nearly 1,151 cases of confirmed positive cases.



Despite the increase, several factories are slowly opening their doors in Nuevo Laredo with the health guidelines city officials have put in place.