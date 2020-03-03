The games begin for annual Area 21 Special Olympics

Day one of the Special Olympics Area 21 games are over and more than 2,000 athletes will continue competing for the next three days.

An Athlete's Village is the newest feature that area director Vanessa Salazar initiated during her first year in charge as area director.

The Athlete's Village is a specific area where athletes can hang out with other athletes and entertain themselves, have snacks, and kill time before or after their race.

Tuesday, it was the adult portion of the games and 500 people competed in several games. From relays, individual races, long jump, javelin throw, and shotput.

The ceremony featured the law enforcement torch run where local law enforcement carried the Flame of Hope from San Martin Depores Church to the UISD SAC, a sixteen mile jog.

The male and female special athletes of the year helped light the cauldron.

We spoke with one of the hundreds of volunteers that have signed up for the next three days.

"To see them jumping up with excitement and when they're playing and competing, its very exciting to see how much reward they get out of competing," said Leticia Cazares, P.E. teacher from Julia Bird Jones Muller Elementary.

Volunteers were what Area 21 Special Olympics was looking for. Vanessa Salazar says 125 volunteers signed up for Tuesday.

For Wednesday, 100 volunteers have signed up and about 70 volunteers are already signed up for Thursday's final day of competition.

Wednesday will be the middle school and high school portion, followed by the closing of the games on Thursday with elementary students.