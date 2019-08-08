The heat is on for Texas!

The heat is on for Laredo, as well as for the rest of Texas!

On Thursday, we will start off with humid conditions in the low 80s but it's going to feel a lot more like 85.

Then as we progress throughout the day, we are going to reach a high of 107 degrees with a heat index of 110 and possibly even 115.

These hot and humid conditions aren't going anywhere.

All weekend we are expecting high triple-digit heat.

This heat will continue into next week so when the kids go back to school, it's still going to be hot outside.