The heat is on in South Texas!

Over the past few days, we've been dreading the high triple-digit temperatures that are expected this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will rise to around 112 by this weekend.

A local college student says he carries around a gallon of water around just to stay hydrated.

Authorities are advising residents to take precautions when going outside, especially those who work or play sports outdoors.

They also encourage you to look after the elderly as well as your pets.