The manhunt for Katherine Cardenas murderer

There are some events that shake a community to its core, and for Laredoans it’s the tragic murder of a toddler in west Laredo.

Jose Arredondo, the then 16-year-old murderer of Katherine Cardenas

Katherine Cardenas’ death made national headlines due to its brutal nature; something that's still very hard to comprehend.

In part two of this KGNS Special Report, we revisit the ten year death anniversary of baby Katherine Cardenas and dive into the manhunt for Jose Arredondo, the then 16-year-old teen accused of her murder.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said, "It wasn't until the police did arrive that they started looking around the neighborhood, and it was one officer who decided to go look in a chest of drawers that was abandoned in the corner of the property, and the drawer was big enough to fit a child so he went and opened the bottom drawer, and sure enough the body was there."

The missing person case turned into a search for Katherine’s killer.

“In locating all the people that were there the night before, interviewing the subjects... and little by little the stories began to paint the picture,” Alaniz said. “In Arredondo's case, his story started to fall apart, and what he did the Sunday right after the murder he fled to Mexico, and that was the biggest evidence of guilt."

While law enforcement tried to locate Arredondo in Mexico, investigators found some evidence at his home: white pants that Alaniz says witnesses claim he tried washing.

“On his clothes, his DNA miraculously was found by the medical examiner, so she was able to mark his pants with DNA that was able to stay on even after he washed the pants, which to this day the experts were unable to explain how that happened."

However, this wasn't the only evidence that stood out.

Authorities were able to capture and arrest Arredondo and in 2012 his trial began.

To this day, Alaniz remembers the demeanor that Arredondo had during those days of listening and watching what he did to the two-year-old.

"He was just very somber, quiet, his head down. Never really showed any emotion,” Alaniz recalls.

During the trial, there were numerous testimonies from witnesses, family and even Katherine's mother, but it was one piece of evidence that Alaniz says was the biggest indicator in the case.

"He called through a phone conversation where he was connected by his mother on a three way call, where Arredondo admitted to killing baby Katherine, and I'll never forget the words. He said, ‘Fue yo, apa. Fue yo,’ and that was golden and we played that for the jury and you hear it in his own voice in a jail recorded phone call where he tells his father "I killed her."

The jury ultimately decided that Arredondo was guilty of capital murder, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping. This decision was a sigh of relief for Alaniz and Katherine’s family.

"She's buried in the cemetery, but her memory, her face, you have to remember why you do what you do and I kept her picture,” Alaniz says. “In fact, I have a framed picture of her that I have with my personal effects but a very beautiful little baby an innocent angel."

"She's a little angel and God has her with Him,” said Leticia Leal, who was baby Katherine’s neighbor.

Both Alaniz and Leal agree that the biggest lesson learned from Katherine's death is to always make sure our children are safe.

Jose Arredondo is currently serving four consecutive life sentences in Huntsville.

Katherine's mother, Patricia Olguin, served two years in prison for child endangerment and was then deported to Mexico.