The summer's out of reach!

We had a long and heated summer which started back in May and lasted all the way until late September.

As we get ready to start the month of October, we are finally going to be seeing some changes to our weather pattern.

On Monday we are going to start off in the high 70s and work our way up to a high of 99.

The difference is this week, we are expecting some chances of thunderstorms.

There's about a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain that will be lingering for most of the week.

Then by Wednesday, we will dip down to the mid-90s and by the weekend, we are looking at highs in the low 90s.

Looks like we are starting the month of Halloween just right with thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather.