The sun comes up, it's Tuesday!

Chances of rain will continue to linger in our area, as we head into the second day of the week.

On Tuesday morning we will start out in the mid 50s and by the afternoon we are looking at a high of 75 degrees.

We could see a 20 percent chance of showers throughout the day but nothing to promises but those showers will make a comeback.

On Wednesday we are looking to drop to the 40s overnight and see a high of 68 on Wednesday.

As we head into Thursday, those chances of rain will return giving us a high of 62 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers.

These chances of rain will stay with us on Friday but as we head into the weekend, we are looking at a warm and sunny start to February.

At this point, I think it's time to put away the thick jackets and sweaters and start getting ready for spring.