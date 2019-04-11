Thief steals nine-year-old's bike right in front of him

A family's front porch security camera caught a theft, but it wasn't a package. Instead, the thief made off with a nine-year-old’s bike, which happened right in front of the kid.

The security video shows the moment outside of Jonathon DeLaCerda’s home in Rosenberg, Texas this past Thursday.

The child is seen on camera begging for the thief not to steal his bike.

Caught off guard, Joanthan appears to freeze as he processes what’s happening.

Jonathan and his friends were riding their bikes, when they ran inside the house for a quick bathroom break.

His friend noticed someone outside his house, which is when he alerted Jonathon.

After the hooded thief rode away on the bike Jonathon returns to the front door.

You then see him charge across the yard in an attempt to run down the crook.

For Jonathon, like most nine-year-old boys the bike was special.

Jonathon's father was able to buy him a new bike the following day, but his son has learned a tough lesson on his path.

Police are aware of the theft and are asking for help from anyone who might have information on the thief.