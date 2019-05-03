Thieves steal 134 wheels from car dealership

A car dealer in Slidell, Louisiana showed up to work only to find that 31 of the cars on his lot were without tires.

Matt bowers, the car lot owner, said it all happened around on Saturday morning at around 3 a.m. when the suspects came into the dealership with a U-Haul truck and cut the lock with bolt cutters.

Police said that within 45 minutes, the suspects managed to steal 134 wheels and tires off 31 cars.

Bowers says the value of the property stolen totaled $121,000.

According to Slidell Police, the suspects appear to be no amateurs, defeating locks, alarms, surveillance video, and security lights.

The only thing left behind were wooden blocks used to prop up the cars.

Bowers is offering $25,000 of his own money for information that leads to catching the thieves.