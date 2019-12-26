Things to be aware of before you return your gifts

Although all the gifts under the tree may be unwrapped, there might be one present that you wish you wouldn't have gotten.

As people rush to the stores for their returns there are several tips and tricks you need to know before you take back your gifts.

According to Promocodes.com, some retailers don't have a specific return policy for holiday purchases, so the deadlines may have already passed.

However, some stores do extend their return deadlines for items purchased during a certain time period leading up to the holidays.

If you are looking to return an unwanted item don’t forget to bring your receipt.

Second, check all store deadlines and make sure you keep the tags on.

It’s also important to read the fine print to see if you will be getting cash or store credit back.

And don't forget to read the fine print and look if you might have to possibly pay additional fees.

For those who purchased their gifts online at stores like Amazon there is still plenty of time to return your unwanted gift.

Their holiday return deadline is January 31st 2020.

If you or your loved one purchased a gift from the outlet mall or Mall Del Norte, they will be open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.