Things to know for your holiday travels

Millions of Texans will hit the road this holiday season and according to the American Automobile Association, it’s the most in nearly 20 years.

If you plan on hitting the road for Christmas or even New Year’s there are a few things you need to know to make sure your holiday destination runs smoothly.

Triple A is reporting that 9.3 million Texans will travel this holiday season until New Year’s Day; however, 8.6 million of that number will drive to their destination.

If you plan on hitting the road for the holidays, you are in luck gas prices are down.

The statewide average is about $2.24 cents and here in Laredo, one of the lower gas prices we've seen is about $2.10 cents.

If you plan on crossing into Mexico, the U.S. Department of State is issuing a level two travel advisory for the entire country.

Due to violent crimes such as murder, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, officials have issued a do not travel advisory for Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinola and Tamaulipas, which includes our sister city of Nuevo Laredo.

Officials are asking residents and visitors to have increased caution in Mexico during this time.

According to the advisory, government employees should not travel between cities after dark or hail taxis on the street.

Adding that government employees may not drive from the U.S. Mexico border into the country with the exception of daytime travel between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey on Highway 85.

If you plan on hitting the skies Triple-A says Christmas Eve is the best day to travel with the fewest crowds.

But beware, if you are traveling with gifts, TSA says don't wrap them because there's a pretty good chance those gifts will be unwrapped for additional screening.

It's a common mistake that most people make this time of year.

Overall have a wonderful and safe Christmas and Happy New Year.