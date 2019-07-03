Think before you light 'em up!

Local law enforcement is reminding the public about a few ordinances you need to be aware of before lighting that wick.

The City of Laredo has an ordinance that prohibits the use of any fireworks. This includes bottle rockets, black cats and any type of sparklers.

The Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department will be out and about to make sure everyone is obeying the law.

If you are caught lighting fireworks, you may face a hefty fine and the fireworks will be confiscated.

Webb County has also implemented a ban on any aerial fireworks due to the extreme heat and dry conditions.