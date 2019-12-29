Think before you light 'em up!

This Tuesday, many people will ring in the new year with a bang; however, local officials are reminding residents to do it safely.

Authorities are reminding residents that there is a citywide ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks to be set off within the city limits; however, you can light them if you are outside the city limits.

Local firework vendor, Raul Rodriguez is reminding everyone to be safe when lighting fireworks, especially when it comes to the kids.

Rodriguez says to have a water hose handy in case something goes right and if it doesn’t like up, don’t try lighting it again because it can go off in front of you.

The Laredo Police Department would also like to remind the public to keep you pets inside so they won’t get frightened by the loud sounds.

If you are caught lighting fireworks within the city limits, they will be confiscated and you could receive a hefty fine.