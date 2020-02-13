Third annual Dinner with the President taking place tonight!

An annual dinner is set to take you back in time and it’s being hosted by non-other than George and Martha Washington.

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration will be hosting its third annual Dinner with the President event.

Every year, organizers hire actors from the American Historical theatre to portray our first president George Washington and his wife Martha.

Chefs will also cook foods that will resemble the types of foods they ate during that period of time.

Not only will attendees get a chance to enjoy some food, but they will also be able to interact with the actors.

The event will take place Thursday, February 13th from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Laredo Country Club.

For more information, you can call 956-722-0589 ext. 203.