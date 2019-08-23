Thirsty thief accused of stealing speaker and soda pop

A man looking to score a new speaker and quench his thirst at the same time is arrested by the police.

The incident happened on May 17th when officers were called out to a burglary at the 2800 block of E. Kearney St at around 10 p.m.

The victim stated that Hector Zuniga-Garcia, 42 had broken into his storage shed and allegedly stole a speaker and sodas.

With the help of surveillance footage, the Crimes Against Property Unit determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest for Zuniga-Garcia.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.