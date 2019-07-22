Thirteenth annual Operation Lone Star underway

An annual program that seeks to provide residents with free medical services is back in south Texas.

The 13th annual Operation Lone Star is well underway at the United South Ninth Grade Campus.

Operation Lone Star is a military and public health training exercise on mass health care in an emergency response.

The Texas Military Department and the City of Laredo Health Department is asking the public to attend the free event to get their immunizations, medical and dental care and get caught up on their physicals.

Organizers are also providing screening for diabetes, blood pressure as well as hearing and vision.

Local student Luis Hinojosa says if it weren’t for this event, he might not have had the chance to receive medical care.

Everyone is asked to come by regardless of immigration status or residency.

So whether you have family from out of town or they are traveling from south of the border everyone is encouraged to attend.