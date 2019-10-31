This is Halloween and believe it or not, it's going to be a cold one!

While cold Halloween's aren't uncommon in the Midwestern states, here in south Texas we are used to being in the 90s 80s and high 70s.

On Thursday we will start off in the low 40s and reach a high of about 58 degrees.

Once we get into Friday which is the first of November, we will kick off the month with breezy conditions in the mid-60s.

These cooler temperatures won't last too long.

By Monday we are expecting to get close to the low 80s.