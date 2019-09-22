This year's Operation Crackdown canceled

The National Guard will not be helping the city demolish at-risk properties as they have done in the past.

The partnership helped get rid of buildings that contributed to drug problems and other criminal activities in neighborhoods.

The city's community development director Tina Martinez says that they submitted 13 properties for demolition to the National Guard; however, last week they were advised that the National Guard was wrapping up their fiscal year.

As a result, they will not be able to assist with demolitions that were planned for this year.

City officials say they will continue to speak with the National Guard and will submit proposals in October to continue with the partnership in the future.

Operation Crackdown has been successful in helping reduce crime in targeted neighborhoods.