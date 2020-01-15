Trump says China trade deal delivers economic justice

(AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a new trade agreement with China that’s expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the the agreement is “righting the wrongs of the past." And he promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.

The White House ceremony is giving the president a chance to cite progress on a top economic priority on the same day that the House prepares to vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

The U.S.-China is a step toward trade peace after 18 months of economic skirmishing.

Trump and China’s chief trade negotiator signed the modest agreement, which eases some U.S. economic sanctions on China and pledges Beijing to step up purchases of American farm products and other goods.

The deal could lower tensions in a fight that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy.

But the “Phase 1” agreement would do little to force China to make the major economic changes such as reducing unfair subsidies for its own companies.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.