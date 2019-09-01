Those caught misusing handicapped placards could receive a citation

Those who are caught abusing handicapped placards could find themselves in trouble with the law.

Starting on September 1st, the City of Laredo Parking and Enforcement Division along with the Laredo Police Department will start issuing citations to anyone caught irresponsibly using placards.

The City of Laredo has received several complaints regarding downtown parking being taken up by others misusing placards for the disabled.

Misuse of placards includes, using a placard without having a disability, not transporting someone with a disability and if you are exceeding the time limit allowed in a spot.

