Thousands of migrants storm the U.S.-Mexico border

Border Patrol agents apprehended a record setting number of migrants at the southern border earlier this week.

Surveillance video from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows over 1,000 migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally near El Paso.

Officials say this is the largest number recorded by Border Patrol, the previous record of 424 was set last month.

Agents say the migrants were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Out of the 1,036 migrants, 63 children were traveling alone.

