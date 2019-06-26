Three Billboards: Judge rules to lift restraining order

The battle between a local school district and an advertisement company is almost over, as a judge rules in favor of UISD.

File photo: Three billboards outside United Middle School

Last week a visiting judge ruled to lift the restraining order against UISD by Impacto Media.

The decision clears the way for the district to begin removing the approximately 95 mini billboards that are located at several UISD schools.

Back in 2018, UISD board members voted to terminate the contract with Impacto Media.

At that time, district officials cited safety concerns related to the billboards and a low amount of revenue generated as the main reasons for the decision.

At this time, there is no word yet on how quickly the signs will be removed or who will ultimately be responsible for taking them down.

Despite the decision, Impacto Media can still move forward with its breach of contract case against the district.