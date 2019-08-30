Three LISD schools released early due to waterline break

A few Laredo Independent School District schools will be released early due to a waterline break in the area.

According to LISD, students at Sanchez Ochoa, Tarver and Alma Pierce Elementary and the employees at the LISD Child Nutrition Department will be released at 2:15 Friday afternoon.

The City of Laredo says a water line break has disrupted water service and will be repaired within the next several hours.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Sanchez/Ochoa, Tarver and Alma Pierce Elementary Schools will resume on Tuesday, September 3, at their regularly scheduled time.

For more information parents can contact the Office of Communication at 273-1732.