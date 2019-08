Three Mexican Nationals are charged with importing significant amounts of drugs.

Two men and a women have been indicted in three separate but similar cases.

Officials say Benjamin Aguilera, 57 is charged with conspiring with others to import 1.5 tons of marijuana.

While Jose Ramos, 32 and Ariane Ramos, 33 allegedly imported 40 kilos of meth and 53 kilos of cocaine.

If convicted, each face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of up to 10 million dollars.